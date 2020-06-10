All apartments in Fleming Island
Find more places like 1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705

1500 Calming Water Dr 3705 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fleming Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all

Location

1500 Calming Water Dr 3705, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
Serene setting, end unit townhome with privacy and extra parking! This location cannot be beat. Built in 2011 with all the extras. Granite, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, new carpet. Upstairs Bedrooms are split by loft/family gathering area. Extra large laundry closet for convenience and the washer and dryer are included! Spacious living with dining/family combo with half bath and eat in kitchen. Enclosed back patio overlooking pond with the most beautiful sunsets. 2 car garage. Unbeatable Fleming Island Plantation location with access to resort-style amenities including golf, tennis, basketball, and splash park! Excellent schools, don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705 have any available units?
1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705 have?
Some of 1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705 currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705 pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705 offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705 offers parking.
Does 1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705 have a pool?
No, 1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705 does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705 have accessible units?
No, 1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705 does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003

Similar Pages

Fleming Island 2 BedroomsFleming Island 3 Bedrooms
Fleming Island Accessible ApartmentsFleming Island Apartments under $1,300
Fleming Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida