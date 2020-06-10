1500 Calming Water Drive, #3705

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking garage tennis court

Serene setting, end unit townhome with privacy and extra parking! This location cannot be beat. Built in 2011 with all the extras. Granite, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, new carpet. Upstairs Bedrooms are split by loft/family gathering area. Extra large laundry closet for convenience and the washer and dryer are included! Spacious living with dining/family combo with half bath and eat in kitchen. Enclosed back patio overlooking pond with the most beautiful sunsets. 2 car garage. Unbeatable Fleming Island Plantation location with access to resort-style amenities including golf, tennis, basketball, and splash park! Excellent schools, don't miss out!