Fleming Island, FL
1251 Floyd Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:32 PM

1251 Floyd Street

1251 Floyd Street · (904) 602-8340
Location

1251 Floyd Street, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2052 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Check out this beautifully designed four bedroom, two bathrooms, 2052 sf home with office located on a secluded cul-de-sac in desired Fleming Island. This home features a brand new roof, new floors throughout the home, spacious bathrooms, and a beautifully maintained kitchen complete with an island, and gas stovetop. Included is a highly efficient instant hot water heater. Step out and sip your morning coffee on the back porch. The shed in the backyard is complete with electricity, great for any person with tools! This home is the epitome of charm from the front door to the back! No Pets, No Section 8!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 Floyd Street have any available units?
1251 Floyd Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1251 Floyd Street have?
Some of 1251 Floyd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 Floyd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1251 Floyd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 Floyd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1251 Floyd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1251 Floyd Street offer parking?
No, 1251 Floyd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1251 Floyd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 Floyd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 Floyd Street have a pool?
Yes, 1251 Floyd Street has a pool.
Does 1251 Floyd Street have accessible units?
No, 1251 Floyd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 Floyd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1251 Floyd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1251 Floyd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1251 Floyd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
