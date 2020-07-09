/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:35 AM
398 Apartments for rent in Fisher Island, FL with pool
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
6835 Fisher Island Dr
6835 Fisher Island Dr, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
East facing, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath with sparkling ocean views from Fisher Island’s newest and most desirable building, Pallaza della Luna. This flow-thru unit, with East to West facing balconies, has 10 foot floor to ceiling windows.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
2124 Fisher Island Dr
2124 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
FISHER ISLAND 3 BEDROOM FURNISHED AVAILABLE FOR SEASON OR ONE YEAR. UNPARALLELED LUXURY EXCLUSIVE COMMUNITY, MARINA, TENNIS COURTS, GOLF, SPA, HOTELS RESTAURANTS, SECURITY, BEACH, BEAUTY SALON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. SEASONAL RENTAL ALSO AVAILABLE.
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
7066 Fisher Island Dr
7066 Fisher Island Dr, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$45,000
THE PERFECT FUSION OF A CRISP CONTEMPORARY LOOK WITH A RELAXED BEACH INSPIRED STYLE ON FISHER ISLAND! Wake up to Paradise in this Peaceful Ambiance Designed by Alison Antrobus.
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
7744 Fisher Island Dr
7744 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
6 Bedrooms
$29,000
Oceanfront view of direct ocean and government cut, center stack privacy to the fullest, residence furnished/ turn-key is ready for move-in. Lease term flexible 6, 12 or 18 months.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
2422 Fisher Island Dr
2422 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
This lovely Bayside Village 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath rental unit has gorgeous SW views of downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay. Available for long term rental.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
19121 Fisher Island Dr
19121 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Visit this lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath Seaside Village rental available to rent short term or long term. Price will be upon request for short term.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
5235 Fisher Island Dr
5235 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING AT ITS FINEST IN THIS LOVELY 3RD FLOOR BAYVIEW UNIT OFFERING BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC VIEWS OF BISCAYNE BAY AND THE MIAMI DOWNTOWN SKYLINE.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
19142 FISHER ISLAND
19142 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
THIS BEAUTIFUL FISHER ISLAND UNIT IS LOCATED ON THE FOURTH FLOOR OF SEASIDE VILLAGE WITH DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FEATURING 2 BEDROOMS, PLUS A DEN WITH A MURPHY BED, 2 BATHS, 1,875 SQ FT INTERIOR, EXPANSIVE TERRACES, OPEN RENOVATED KITCHEN, MARBLE FLOORS
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
15711 Fisher Island Dr
15711 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,750
Experience Fisher Island living at it's finest in this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath ground floor Seaside Villa unit with beautiful views of the ocean and pool.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
19232 Fisher Island Dr
19232 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
Experience Fisher Island living in this lovely fully furnished 3rd floor Seaside Village condo overlooking the ocean.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
19222 Fisher Island Dr
19222 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
OCEAN DIRECT VIEWS FROM THIS GORGEOUS 2ND FLOOR SEASIDE VILLAGE RENTAL. PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED & RENOVATED. FEATURES INCLUDE: 3 BEDROOMS, 3.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
19211 Fisher Island Dr
19211 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Experience Fisher Island living in this charming Lanai ground floor Seaside Village condo with a lovely garden view. The unit is offered fully furnished and available to rent weekly,monthly, seasonal or yearly.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
19123 Fisher Island Dr
19123 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING IN THIS GORGEOUS SEASIDE VILLAGE UNIT THAT HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
15513 Fisher Island Dr
15513 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$8,000
This spectacular front row seaside villa in Fisher Island is steps away from the most exclusive beach in the world. Experience Luxury Living at its finest in this stunning one bedroom pied-à-terre recently renovated.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
7964 Fisher Island Dr
7964 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
5 Bedrooms
$55,000
This one of a kind newly renovated gem greets you with 20 foot ceilings, a skylight and ocean direct views of the Atlantic ocean, government cut and Miami downtown.
1 of 77
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
5242 Fisher Island Dr
5242 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
This stunning 4th floor Bayview unit redefines luxury living at it's finest. Completely renovated to perfection this masterpiece encompasses 6, 120 sq ft interior, 4 bedrooms + 1 staff room , 5.5 baths.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
South Point
226 Ocean Drive
226 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1323 sqft
Ocean View, Large 2/2 corner unit in the residential and quiet location of Ocean Drive. Luminous and luxurious interior, impeccably furnished , marble floors, 2 large Marble Bathrooms, Jacuzzi, Fully Equipped newly renovated Kitchen.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Point
90 Alton Rd 2006
90 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,900
780 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 169116 “The Yacht Club is the best bay side building in South of Fifth! This 20th floor faces the West Bay side of the building with sweeping views of Fisher Island, Downtown and the Miami Beach Marina.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Avenue
650 West Ave 2306
650 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy one bedroom - Property Id: 255814 Spectacular panoramic views of the Ocean and Miami Beach from this recently upgraded 1/1 unit in the heart of South of Beach! New bathroom and floors, kitchen cabinets, granite counter tips, S/S appliances,
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Avenue
520 west Avenue 501
520 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy one bedroom - Property Id: 255861 Experience stunning views of the ocean and city from this one bedroom/one bathroom PLUS DEN unit at Bentley Bay Condominium.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Point
300 Collins Ave Unit 200
300 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2600 sqft
300 collins is the top ultra luxury condominium in the heart of south beach south of fifth neighborhood. Rare corner unit townhome 3 bedroom & 3 full and 1 half bathroom just 2 blocks from beach in sofi.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
West Avenue
650 West Ave
650 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Direct Bay and Miami skyline view split floor plan and bathrooms, The Floridian is a 5 star amenities building with 2 pools with food and beverage service, grocery store, hairdresser, tennis court, gym, wonderful location, walking distance to
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Point
801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500
801 S Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,900
2400 sqft
Exquisite 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom unit in Marea on South Beach. Private elevators open to this completely finished unit with 2,332 SF of space, boasting stunning water and city views of Miami.
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
West Avenue
520 W West Ave
520 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,950
1929 sqft
2 bedroom + 2 bathroom+ large Den, 9 Ft ceilings unit with amazing water views, Downtown, Fisher and Star Island. Master Spa Bath with steam room. Designer finishes throughout, custom closets.
