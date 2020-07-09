Apartment List
/
FL
/
fisher island
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:35 AM

371 Apartments for rent in Fisher Island, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fisher Island apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
6835 Fisher Island Dr
6835 Fisher Island Dr, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
East facing, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath with sparkling ocean views from Fisher Island’s newest and most desirable building, Pallaza della Luna. This flow-thru unit, with East to West facing balconies, has 10 foot floor to ceiling windows.

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
7066 Fisher Island Dr
7066 Fisher Island Dr, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$45,000
THE PERFECT FUSION OF A CRISP CONTEMPORARY LOOK WITH A RELAXED BEACH INSPIRED STYLE ON FISHER ISLAND! Wake up to Paradise in this Peaceful Ambiance Designed by Alison Antrobus.

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
7744 Fisher Island Dr
7744 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
6 Bedrooms
$29,000
Oceanfront view of direct ocean and government cut, center stack privacy to the fullest, residence furnished/ turn-key is ready for move-in. Lease term flexible 6, 12 or 18 months.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
2422 Fisher Island Dr
2422 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
This lovely Bayside Village 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath rental unit has gorgeous SW views of downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay. Available for long term rental.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
5235 Fisher Island Dr
5235 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING AT ITS FINEST IN THIS LOVELY 3RD FLOOR BAYVIEW UNIT OFFERING BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC VIEWS OF BISCAYNE BAY AND THE MIAMI DOWNTOWN SKYLINE.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
19232 Fisher Island Dr
19232 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
Experience Fisher Island living in this lovely fully furnished 3rd floor Seaside Village condo overlooking the ocean.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
19211 Fisher Island Dr
19211 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Experience Fisher Island living in this charming Lanai ground floor Seaside Village condo with a lovely garden view. The unit is offered fully furnished and available to rent weekly,monthly, seasonal or yearly.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
7964 Fisher Island Dr
7964 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
5 Bedrooms
$55,000
This one of a kind newly renovated gem greets you with 20 foot ceilings, a skylight and ocean direct views of the Atlantic ocean, government cut and Miami downtown.
Results within 1 mile of Fisher Island

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Point
90 Alton Rd 2006
90 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,900
780 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 169116 “The Yacht Club is the best bay side building in South of Fifth! This 20th floor faces the West Bay side of the building with sweeping views of Fisher Island, Downtown and the Miami Beach Marina.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Point
300 Collins Ave Unit 200
300 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2600 sqft
300 collins is the top ultra luxury condominium in the heart of south beach south of fifth neighborhood. Rare corner unit townhome 3 bedroom & 3 full and 1 half bathroom just 2 blocks from beach in sofi.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
South Point
226 Ocean Drive
226 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1323 sqft
Ocean View, Large 2/2 corner unit in the residential and quiet location of Ocean Drive. Luminous and luxurious interior, impeccably furnished , marble floors, 2 large Marble Bathrooms, Jacuzzi, Fully Equipped newly renovated Kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
West Avenue
650 West Ave
650 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Direct Bay and Miami skyline view split floor plan and bathrooms, The Floridian is a 5 star amenities building with 2 pools with food and beverage service, grocery store, hairdresser, tennis court, gym, wonderful location, walking distance to

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Point
801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500
801 S Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,900
2400 sqft
Exquisite 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom unit in Marea on South Beach. Private elevators open to this completely finished unit with 2,332 SF of space, boasting stunning water and city views of Miami.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
624 Michigan Avenue
624 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1800 sqft
Brand new 2 bed/2-bathroom townhouse 1,800 sq feet with private roof top/ barbecue and covered assigned parking spot in the heart of South Beach. Washer/dryer and wood floors, closet space and more. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
West Avenue
520 W West Ave
520 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,950
1929 sqft
2 bedroom + 2 bathroom+ large Den, 9 Ft ceilings unit with amazing water views, Downtown, Fisher and Star Island. Master Spa Bath with steam room. Designer finishes throughout, custom closets.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
South Point
242 E Washington Ave
242 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$12,000
This house is for someone that loves details, has exquisite taste and that enjoys privacy. Moreover, restaurants, parks, highway and beach are located within only a few blocks away.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
South Point
212 Washington Ave
212 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
MAZING TOWNHOUSE IN SOUTH OF FIFTH ,3 FLOORS,ENTRY WITH GARAGE,SECOND FLOOR KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA GUEST BATHROOM,THIRD FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM AND SECOND BEDROOM WITH 2 BATHROOMS AND SHARING SHOWER ,WALKING DISTANT TO ALL RESTAURANT IN SOUTH OF FIFTH.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
South Point
820 3rd St
820 3rd Street, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Live your best life at this very bright top corner residence.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
South Point
344 Meridian Ave
344 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Beautiful over sized 1 bed/1 bath , with a total of 700 sq ft located in the quiet residential area of desirable south of Fifth street neighborhood with parking. Short walking distance to Beach, shops, restaurants and S Point Park .

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
644 Meridian Ave
644 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
Large Renovated Studio w/ Parking & Washing/Dryer in Unit Completely Renovated Large Studio in Art Deco building in South Beach, next to South of Fifth. Great restaurants, gyms, shopping and much more all in walking distance.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
719 Euclid Ave
719 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,150
1 Bedroom
Ask
Big size Studio in the heart of SOBE, few blocks from the Ocean, shops, and all restaurants. Washer and dryer in bldg. It comes with One assigned parking space.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
631 Jefferson Ave
631 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Central A/C for a quiet sleep. Assigned secured parking. Elevator building and unobstructed views on SOFI make this apartment unique in every way. New kitchen stainless steal appliances and new smart TV. Hurricane shutters.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
801 Meridian Ave
801 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,535
Updated 1 bed/bath tile floors all over plenty of closet space balcony and 1 assigned, gated and secured parking space.

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
816 Michigan Ave
816 Michigan Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
This unit is rarely on the market. A 2 bdrm that is like living in your own home with its own front door & the back door steps directly into the garden. The garden is a tropical romantic jewel - come & enjoy this hideaway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fisher Island, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fisher Island apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Fisher Island 2 BedroomsFisher Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFisher Island 3 BedroomsFisher Island Apartments with BalconyFisher Island Apartments with Garage
Fisher Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFisher Island Apartments with ParkingFisher Island Apartments with PoolFisher Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fisher Island Furnished ApartmentsFisher Island Luxury PlacesMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FL
University Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale