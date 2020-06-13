Apartment List
/
FL
/
fisher island
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:13 PM

230 Apartments for rent in Fisher Island, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fisher Island renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
5284 Fisher Island Dr
5284 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
This stunning 8th-floor Bayview unit on Fisher Island has been professionally designed and renovated. Showcases: mesmerizing views from every room, 6260 sq. ft interior, 3 bedrooms plus office, 3.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
7744 Fisher Island Dr
7744 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
6 Bedrooms
$29,000
Oceanfront view of direct ocean and government cut, center stack privacy to the fullest, residence furnished/ turn-key is ready for move-in. Lease term flexible 6, 12 or 18 months.
Results within 1 mile of Fisher Island

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 ALTON RD
90 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1077 sqft
Live in high-end Miami style at the Yacht Club at Portofino.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
South Point
1 Unit Available
226 Ocean Drive
226 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1323 sqft
Ocean View, Large 2/2 corner unit in the residential and quiet location of Ocean Drive. Luminous and luxurious interior, impeccably furnished , marble floors, 2 large Marble Bathrooms, Jacuzzi, Fully Equipped newly renovated Kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
450 ALTON RD
450 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,900
SPECTACULAR UNIT AT ICON SOUTH BEACH. DREAMY VIEWS FROM SUNRISE TO SUNSET SPANNING THE OCEAN, THE BAY, THE DOWNTOWN SKYLINE AND ALL THE TWINKLING SOUTH BEACH NIGHT LIGHTS.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
540 West Avenue 2111
540 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1058 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 170367 Amazing views from this corner 2-bed 2-bath condo at the Bentley Bay. Located on Biscayne Bay, enjoy direct views of the Miami skyline & star island.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 Alton Rd 2006
90 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,900
780 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 169116 The Yacht Club is the best bay side building in South of Fifth! This 20th floor faces the West Bay side of the building with sweeping views of Fisher Island, Downtown and the Miami Beach Marina.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Point
1 Unit Available
300 Collins Ave Unit 200
300 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2600 sqft
300 collins is the top ultra luxury condominium in the heart of south beach south of fifth neighborhood. Rare corner unit townhome 3 bedroom & 3 full and 1 half bathroom just 2 blocks from beach in sofi.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
801 S Pointe Dr
801 S Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Spacious residence, beautifully finished at the exclusive boutique property, Marea, located in desired South of Fifth area.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
110 Washington Ave
110 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE. YOU HAVE TO SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT. THE ONLY UNIT IN THE BUILDING WITH A PRIVATE PATIO OF MORE THAN 500 SQ FT.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
800 West Ave
800 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
SBC NEWLY Remodeled Pool and BBQ deck, RESORT STYLE LIVING AT IT'S BEST! HARD TO FIND Large 920sqft New York Style LOFT with cover parking, Amenities include Activity room with pool-table, Full Gym, Convenience store open 7-days.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
650 West
650 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Beautiful 2/2 with South Beach and ocean views, marble floors split floor plan, Amenities includes gym, 2 pools, sauna, BBQ area, In the heart of South Beach, close to restaurants, and shops.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
650 West Ave
650 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You will feel like you are living in a boat in this unit. The unit has Biscayne Bay, Port of Miami, Star Island and Downtown Miami Skyline views. The sunset views from this unit are amazing.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
800 West W Ave
800 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Enjoy the Views of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami Skyline! Expansive 180 degree views, Floor to ceiling impact windows in your living room in this completely remodeled and furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom corner residence.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
101 Ocean Dr
101 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Stunning unit direct ocean facing in the heart of Miami Beach - the prestigious South of Fifth residential area. Best located unit in the building with two combined units 901-907, full front view of the ocean with a total of two separate balconies.

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
520 W West Ave
520 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,950
2 bedroom + 2 bathroom+ large Den, 9 Ft ceilings unit with amazing water views, Downtown, Fisher and Star Island. Master Spa Bath with steam room. Designer finishes throughout, custom closets.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
100 Jefferson Ave
100 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Welcome to south of fifth Miami beach, Amazing full renovated PH redefining luxury style living, 3 floors with a total of 4,580 sqft divided on 4 outdoors terrace and 2,620 ac living area, you must need to see this jewel under market price for rent.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
125 Jefferson Ave
125 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Bright and spacious 2 bed/2bath overlooking the pool. Split floor plan with Saturnia marble floors throughout. Open kitchen with separate dining room. Oversized balcony. Washer Dryer inside unit. Fully furnished with minimum 6 months rental period.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
520 West Ave
520 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
2000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live at the luxury Bentley Bay in Miami Beach. Enjoy this spacious 2 bed, 3 full bathroom condo which features a spacious kitchen, Tow Master Bedrooms with walk-in closets and private bath.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
1000 S Pointe Dr
1000 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Best address in South of fifth, unobstructed view from Bay, Downtown and Miami Beach. This 2bed/2.5 bath + Den is being offered fully equipped and furnished.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
100 Meridian Ave
100 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
A Fully Furnished 2 Bed/2 Bathroom Apartment in pristine condition on the 2nd floor with elevator. The Unit is airy, light & spacious with open plan Kitchen/Living Room. Large En-Suite Bathroom, Walk in Closet.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
145 Jefferson Ave
145 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Lovely, Spacious and Bright Fully Furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath plus Den. The Condo is in Excellent Condition with a Sunny Balcony, spanning 1,308sqft, located on the 3rd floor with an Elevator. The unit has 1 Parking Space.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
1 Collins Ave
1 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
3600 sqft
Huge never lived-in lanai apartment at One Ocean in sought-after Miami Beach's South-Of-Fifth district, just across the street from the beach. Five bedrooms/5.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
100 S Pointe Dr
100 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT OCEAN!!! Unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean at the most sought after address in South Beach. Split floor design with 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths and large balcony accessible by both bedrooms and living room. Brazilian maple and marble floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Fisher Island, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fisher Island renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Fisher Island 2 BedroomsFisher Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFisher Island 3 BedroomsFisher Island Apartments with Balcony
Fisher Island Apartments with GarageFisher Island Apartments with GymFisher Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFisher Island Apartments with Parking
Fisher Island Apartments with PoolFisher Island Apartments with Washer-DryerFisher Island Furnished ApartmentsFisher Island Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FL
University Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale