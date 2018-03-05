All apartments in Fish Hawk
6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE
6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE

6208 Gannetdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6208 Gannetdale Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fishhawk home available in the popular Gannetglade neighborhood. This home sits on a quiet street ending in a cul-de-sac, with very little traffic. Mature oaks decorate the neighborhood and provide a peaceful, natural setting with shade. This home is spacious with a large kitchen and living area, with reclaimed irrigation and gas range/water heater. Conveniently located in A rated school districts including Bevis Elementary, Randall Middle and Newsome High Schools. This home is a short walk to Ibis Park and all the great amenities of Fishhawk Ranch, which include pools, walking trails, and many activities. Short drive to Tampa, Macdill AFB, Orlando attractions and world class Florida beaches. Call now to see this great Fishhawk home and enjoy the best of Florida living today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE have any available units?
6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

