6208 GANNETDALE DRIVE

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fishhawk home available in the popular Gannetglade neighborhood. This home sits on a quiet street ending in a cul-de-sac, with very little traffic. Mature oaks decorate the neighborhood and provide a peaceful, natural setting with shade. This home is spacious with a large kitchen and living area, with reclaimed irrigation and gas range/water heater. Conveniently located in A rated school districts including Bevis Elementary, Randall Middle and Newsome High Schools. This home is a short walk to Ibis Park and all the great amenities of Fishhawk Ranch, which include pools, walking trails, and many activities. Short drive to Tampa, Macdill AFB, Orlando attractions and world class Florida beaches. Call now to see this great Fishhawk home and enjoy the best of Florida living today!