All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 6168 Skylarkcrest Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
6168 Skylarkcrest Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6168 Skylarkcrest Dr.

6168 Skylarkcrest Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6168 Skylarkcrest Dr, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
coffee bar
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
6168 Skylarkcrest Dr. Available 02/15/19 Fishhawk Ranch 3 bedroom/2 bath - Beautifully remodeled home in the wonderful community of Fishhawk! From the moment you walk in the front door, you will fall in love. This 3 bedroom split open floor plan features custom tiled floors throughout the entire home. It is light and airy - crisp freshness everywhere. Stylish fixtures- to all stainless appliances. A Must See! Enjoy all the wonderful amenities - A-rated schools, 25 miles of paved trails, an Aquatic Club , two other community pools and water park. Also features "Park Square" with retail shops, coffee shops, fountains, outdoor living room and grass theater area. No backyard neighbors!!!!

(RLNE3763317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6168 Skylarkcrest Dr. have any available units?
6168 Skylarkcrest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6168 Skylarkcrest Dr. have?
Some of 6168 Skylarkcrest Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6168 Skylarkcrest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6168 Skylarkcrest Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6168 Skylarkcrest Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6168 Skylarkcrest Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6168 Skylarkcrest Dr. offer parking?
No, 6168 Skylarkcrest Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6168 Skylarkcrest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6168 Skylarkcrest Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6168 Skylarkcrest Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 6168 Skylarkcrest Dr. has a pool.
Does 6168 Skylarkcrest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6168 Skylarkcrest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6168 Skylarkcrest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6168 Skylarkcrest Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6168 Skylarkcrest Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6168 Skylarkcrest Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa