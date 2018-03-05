6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE

Amenities

Come and see this charming home in Fishhawk Ranch. This home features a gorgeous fully fenced in backyard surrounded by lush, mature landscaping. Your minutes from a scenic walking path and Ibis Park. This home has ceramic tile in all wet areas and the kitchen. Brand new laminate flooring. Split bedroom plan. The kitchen features an island, breakfast bar, large eat in kitchen area, plus all appliance package to include a side by side fridge, & microwave hood range. Large great room/family room. The master suite has his and her walk in closets, ceiling fan, dual bathroom sinks, a garden tub, & separate stand up glass shower. The back porch is covered and looks out over a serene setting. Interior laundry room with washer dryer hookups.