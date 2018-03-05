All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE

6138 Skylarkcrest Drive · (855) 406-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6138 Skylarkcrest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come and see this charming home in Fishhawk Ranch. This home features a gorgeous fully fenced in backyard surrounded by lush, mature landscaping. Your minutes from a scenic walking path and Ibis Park. This home has ceramic tile in all wet areas and the kitchen. Brand new laminate flooring. Split bedroom plan. The kitchen features an island, breakfast bar, large eat in kitchen area, plus all appliance package to include a side by side fridge, & microwave hood range. Large great room/family room. The master suite has his and her walk in closets, ceiling fan, dual bathroom sinks, a garden tub, & separate stand up glass shower. The back porch is covered and looks out over a serene setting. Interior laundry room with washer dryer hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have any available units?
6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have?
Some of 6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6138 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity