All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:51 AM

6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE

6134 Skylarkcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6134 Skylarkcrest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
A must see! This meticulously maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in desirable FishHawk Ranch.

When you enter the home the exquisite rich wood floors in the large family room and master bedroom make quite a statement. The open floorplan offers plenty of space to entertain guests and host family gatherings. The kitchen features plenty of wood cabinets and counter space, a stainless steel appliances suite including a 4-burner gas range and with a spacious walk-in pantry close by.

Off the kitchen is the breakfast nook with bay windows perfect for enjoying casual meals. One of your favorite spots will be the enclosed lanai with lots of windows overlooking the large backyard with mature trees providing lots of privacy!

The owner's suite on the first floor is the perfect retreat! Featuring wood flooring, bay windows let the natural light in, a tray ceiling and a master bath with a walk-in shower and large closet.

Upstairs enjoy the roominess of the three bedrooms with large closets and a shared full bath.

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services saving you time and money!

Fishhawk Ranch is a fabulous community featuring pools, parks, playgrounds, basketball court, miles of walking trails, fitness centers, tennis courts and park square featuring restaurants, shops, and community events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have any available units?
6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have?
Some of 6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa