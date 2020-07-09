6134 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool tennis court

A must see! This meticulously maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in desirable FishHawk Ranch.



When you enter the home the exquisite rich wood floors in the large family room and master bedroom make quite a statement. The open floorplan offers plenty of space to entertain guests and host family gatherings. The kitchen features plenty of wood cabinets and counter space, a stainless steel appliances suite including a 4-burner gas range and with a spacious walk-in pantry close by.



Off the kitchen is the breakfast nook with bay windows perfect for enjoying casual meals. One of your favorite spots will be the enclosed lanai with lots of windows overlooking the large backyard with mature trees providing lots of privacy!



The owner's suite on the first floor is the perfect retreat! Featuring wood flooring, bay windows let the natural light in, a tray ceiling and a master bath with a walk-in shower and large closet.



Upstairs enjoy the roominess of the three bedrooms with large closets and a shared full bath.



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services saving you time and money!



Fishhawk Ranch is a fabulous community featuring pools, parks, playgrounds, basketball court, miles of walking trails, fitness centers, tennis courts and park square featuring restaurants, shops, and community events.