6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

This beautiful, newly updated home located in the heart of Fishhawk, with “A” rated schools and many amenities is ready for renters! Brand new carpet, engineered hardwood and tile throughout. Elegant columns, vaulted ceilings and alluring French doors are just a few of the captivating details of this home that catch your eye. Inside is an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, and a large bonus room upstairs with a closet that can easily be used as a 5th bedroom. The master bathroom features a jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower. Both bathrooms in the home have been updated with gorgeous new granite countertops. The kitchen includes a large built-in desk and an island which opens up to a substantial family room, perfect for entertaining. The sliding glass doors walk you outside to a covered patio area looking out to the serene backyard. Fishhawk is the ideal community for families looking for wonderful schools and several award-winning community centers with pools, kid’s playgrounds and entertainment. Explore 25 miles of breathtaking nature trails by bike or by foot. Whimbrelwood, having some of the largest lots in the community, is specifically located half a mile away from the Aquatic Center, one of the many community centers, with a gym, two pools, a snack bar and a water slide.