Fish Hawk, FL
6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE

6122 Whimbrelwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6122 Whimbrelwood Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautiful, newly updated home located in the heart of Fishhawk, with “A” rated schools and many amenities is ready for renters! Brand new carpet, engineered hardwood and tile throughout. Elegant columns, vaulted ceilings and alluring French doors are just a few of the captivating details of this home that catch your eye. Inside is an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, and a large bonus room upstairs with a closet that can easily be used as a 5th bedroom. The master bathroom features a jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower. Both bathrooms in the home have been updated with gorgeous new granite countertops. The kitchen includes a large built-in desk and an island which opens up to a substantial family room, perfect for entertaining. The sliding glass doors walk you outside to a covered patio area looking out to the serene backyard. Fishhawk is the ideal community for families looking for wonderful schools and several award-winning community centers with pools, kid’s playgrounds and entertainment. Explore 25 miles of breathtaking nature trails by bike or by foot. Whimbrelwood, having some of the largest lots in the community, is specifically located half a mile away from the Aquatic Center, one of the many community centers, with a gym, two pools, a snack bar and a water slide.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6122 WHIMBRELWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
