6109 GANNETSIDE PLACE

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool clubhouse microwave refrigerator

"Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 3/31/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home". Come and see this charming Fishhawk Ranch home. Walking distance to Park square, community pools, beautiful nature trails and club house. Home has updated floors throughout. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Split floorplan with a separate dining/living room combo. Kitchen opens up to the family room. Don't miss out come and see it today!