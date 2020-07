6036 FISHHAWK CROSSING BLVD, #6036,

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

LUXURY CONDO AT FISHHAWK RANCH - Please call Joe Alvarez @ (813) 956-5465 for more information on this home. STUNNING 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH 2ND STORY UNIT WITH OFFICE (WHICH COULD BE USED AS A 3RD BEDROOM). FRONT BALCONY OVERLOOKS PARK SQUARE AND YOU ALSO HAVE A REAR SCREENED BALCONY! ENJOY CONCERTS AND EVENTS, WALK TO PARKS, POOLS AND RESTAURANTS. 2-CAR TANDEM GARAGE, EXTRA STORAGE SPACE AND LAUNDRY ROOM ARE DOWNSTAIRS. EVERYTHING ELSE IS UP! DELIGHTFUL LIGHT AND BRIGHT KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND 42" WOOD CABINETS WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND COUNTER BAR. BATHS HAVE GRANITE AND DECORATIVE TILE AS WELL. NEWER BARN DOORS, COMPUTER NOOK, BOOKSHELVES AND MANY ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS THROUGHOUT THIS BEAUTY. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with rent and any deposit(s).



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5273301)