Fish Hawk, FL
6019 Palomaglade Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:53 AM

6019 Palomaglade Drive

6019 Palomaglade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6019 Palomaglade Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Stop everything and get to this homeGÇª If you are looking for the best of what Fishhawk has to offer then look no further. This stunning 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage pool home in exclusive Palomaglade has all you could want and more including being located on a dead end street. As you enter the front door you can see through the formal living room to sliders leading out to the oasis that is your new lanai. The master suite consumes the right side of the house with a large bath and closets for two! There are two bedrooms past the kitchen and a forth toward the back of the house with a full bath next to it. You will find stairs leading up to your wide-open bonus room perfect for play area, man/ mom cave, or a place for the theater you have always wanted. The options are limitless. Multiple upgrades over the past 18 months have really brought this home to life including a NEW HVAC, new paint inside, and a completely renovated Kitchen with brand new appliances as well as two bathrooms. Every care, focus and attention has been poured into this home and it will be obvious when you step through the door. Zoned for Bevis Elementary and in the BUS ROUTE distance for Randall Middle school; this Palomaglade home is ALL about location, location, location. Do not wait; this is the perfect place to call home in a community that buyers are eager to move into.

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX BAY TO BAY
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6019 Palomaglade Drive have any available units?
6019 Palomaglade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6019 Palomaglade Drive have?
Some of 6019 Palomaglade Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6019 Palomaglade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6019 Palomaglade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6019 Palomaglade Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6019 Palomaglade Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6019 Palomaglade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6019 Palomaglade Drive offers parking.
Does 6019 Palomaglade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6019 Palomaglade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6019 Palomaglade Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6019 Palomaglade Drive has a pool.
Does 6019 Palomaglade Drive have accessible units?
No, 6019 Palomaglade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6019 Palomaglade Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6019 Palomaglade Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6019 Palomaglade Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6019 Palomaglade Drive has units with air conditioning.
