6019 Palomaglade Drive

pet friendly garage recently renovated pool air conditioning media room

Stop everything and get to this homeGÇª If you are looking for the best of what Fishhawk has to offer then look no further. This stunning 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage pool home in exclusive Palomaglade has all you could want and more including being located on a dead end street. As you enter the front door you can see through the formal living room to sliders leading out to the oasis that is your new lanai. The master suite consumes the right side of the house with a large bath and closets for two! There are two bedrooms past the kitchen and a forth toward the back of the house with a full bath next to it. You will find stairs leading up to your wide-open bonus room perfect for play area, man/ mom cave, or a place for the theater you have always wanted. The options are limitless. Multiple upgrades over the past 18 months have really brought this home to life including a NEW HVAC, new paint inside, and a completely renovated Kitchen with brand new appliances as well as two bathrooms. Every care, focus and attention has been poured into this home and it will be obvious when you step through the door. Zoned for Bevis Elementary and in the BUS ROUTE distance for Randall Middle school; this Palomaglade home is ALL about location, location, location. Do not wait; this is the perfect place to call home in a community that buyers are eager to move into.



