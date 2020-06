Amenities

Come and see this charming home in Fishhawk Ranch/ Garden District. Easy access to Park square, community pool, Elementary school. Community offers pools, beautiful nature trails, Gyms, tennis courts, basketball courts and so much more. This charming home has a detached garage. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a den downstairs that could be used as an office or extra bedrooms. Don't miss out come and see it today!