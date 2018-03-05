All apartments in Fish Hawk
5941 BEACONPARK STREET

5941 Beaconpark St · No Longer Available
Location

5941 Beaconpark St, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in the Garden District of Fishhawk Ranch. Terrific Neighborhood with Resort Style Amenities. This charming two story Neo- traditional home with 4 bedrooms, 4.5 Baths and 2566 sq ft of living space. Plus studio with a full bath gives you a total of 3172 sq ft of living space!! Covered porch, Spacious Dining Room, Kitchen opens up to a Great room. Master BR is downstairs. The second level features a large guest room with a walk in closet and full bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms with walk in closets. Huge covered Breezeway area between home and studio. Additional features include: Stainless Steel Appliances, 42" Maple Cabinets with Crown Molding, Granite countertops in the kitchen, Corian countertops in baths,ceramic tile, garden tub with separate shower with listello tile, powder bath,gas range, tankless water heater. This community has 25 miles of winding trails along with an aquatic club, multiple swimming pools, tennis courts, multi purpose play fields and more. Excellent schools,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5941 BEACONPARK STREET have any available units?
5941 BEACONPARK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5941 BEACONPARK STREET have?
Some of 5941 BEACONPARK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5941 BEACONPARK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5941 BEACONPARK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5941 BEACONPARK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5941 BEACONPARK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5941 BEACONPARK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5941 BEACONPARK STREET offers parking.
Does 5941 BEACONPARK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5941 BEACONPARK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5941 BEACONPARK STREET have a pool?
Yes, 5941 BEACONPARK STREET has a pool.
Does 5941 BEACONPARK STREET have accessible units?
No, 5941 BEACONPARK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5941 BEACONPARK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5941 BEACONPARK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5941 BEACONPARK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5941 BEACONPARK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
