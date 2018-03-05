5941 BEACONPARK STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Located in the Garden District of Fishhawk Ranch. Terrific Neighborhood with Resort Style Amenities. This charming two story Neo- traditional home with 4 bedrooms, 4.5 Baths and 2566 sq ft of living space. Plus studio with a full bath gives you a total of 3172 sq ft of living space!! Covered porch, Spacious Dining Room, Kitchen opens up to a Great room. Master BR is downstairs. The second level features a large guest room with a walk in closet and full bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms with walk in closets. Huge covered Breezeway area between home and studio. Additional features include: Stainless Steel Appliances, 42" Maple Cabinets with Crown Molding, Granite countertops in the kitchen, Corian countertops in baths,ceramic tile, garden tub with separate shower with listello tile, powder bath,gas range, tankless water heater. This community has 25 miles of winding trails along with an aquatic club, multiple swimming pools, tennis courts, multi purpose play fields and more. Excellent schools,