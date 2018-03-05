5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this amazing 2 story home located on a corner lot in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities! Offering 4 large bedrooms, a formal den/study, formal dining room, huge family room, bonus/playroom, 2.5 bathrooms, crown molding, 10' ceilings, lots of storage/closets, fenced yard, screened patio, attached 2 car garage, a large master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub, and glass enclosed shower, plus a huge kitchen with corian counter tops, eating area, breakfast bar, new stainless steel and gas appliances, a cozy covered and screened rear patio and fenced yard, this home has it all! Call today! (New roof 2020)