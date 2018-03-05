All apartments in Fish Hawk
Fish Hawk, FL
5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD
5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD

5929 Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5929 Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this amazing 2 story home located on a corner lot in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities! Offering 4 large bedrooms, a formal den/study, formal dining room, huge family room, bonus/playroom, 2.5 bathrooms, crown molding, 10' ceilings, lots of storage/closets, fenced yard, screened patio, attached 2 car garage, a large master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub, and glass enclosed shower, plus a huge kitchen with corian counter tops, eating area, breakfast bar, new stainless steel and gas appliances, a cozy covered and screened rear patio and fenced yard, this home has it all! Call today! (New roof 2020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have any available units?
5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5929 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
