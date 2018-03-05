5908 Phoebenest Dr.

Amenities

3/2/1 Gated Villa in Fishhawk - Contact Lara Kelly at 850-322-3060 or Tina Maley at 813-598-3071 to view this home.



Ready to rent!! This maintenance free villa is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage located in the gated community of Phoebe Park in the desirable FishHawk Ranch. Huge screened in lanai and yard with no backyard neighbors. Flooring includes ceramic tile in the dining room, kitchen and wet areas and carpet can be found in the living room and bedrooms. The bright and inviting kitchen provides ample cabinetry with newer laminate counter tops for all your storage and preparation needs. Appliances include dishwasher, glass-top range, microwave, refrigerator and washer and dryer. The Master Retreat features a tray ceiling, extended sitting area and a master bath which his and hers walk-in closets, double vanity, bathtub and separate shower stall. A private community pool is available for the exclusive use of Phoebe Park residents and their guests. In addition, you will have access to all Fishhawk amenities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5171608)