Fish Hawk, FL
5908 Phoebenest Dr.
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

5908 Phoebenest Dr.

5908 Phoebenest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5908 Phoebenest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
3/2/1 Gated Villa in Fishhawk - Contact Lara Kelly at 850-322-3060 or Tina Maley at 813-598-3071 to view this home.

Ready to rent!! This maintenance free villa is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage located in the gated community of Phoebe Park in the desirable FishHawk Ranch. Huge screened in lanai and yard with no backyard neighbors. Flooring includes ceramic tile in the dining room, kitchen and wet areas and carpet can be found in the living room and bedrooms. The bright and inviting kitchen provides ample cabinetry with newer laminate counter tops for all your storage and preparation needs. Appliances include dishwasher, glass-top range, microwave, refrigerator and washer and dryer. The Master Retreat features a tray ceiling, extended sitting area and a master bath which his and hers walk-in closets, double vanity, bathtub and separate shower stall. A private community pool is available for the exclusive use of Phoebe Park residents and their guests. In addition, you will have access to all Fishhawk amenities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5171608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5908 Phoebenest Dr. have any available units?
5908 Phoebenest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5908 Phoebenest Dr. have?
Some of 5908 Phoebenest Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5908 Phoebenest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5908 Phoebenest Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 Phoebenest Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5908 Phoebenest Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5908 Phoebenest Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5908 Phoebenest Dr. offers parking.
Does 5908 Phoebenest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5908 Phoebenest Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 Phoebenest Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 5908 Phoebenest Dr. has a pool.
Does 5908 Phoebenest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5908 Phoebenest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 Phoebenest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5908 Phoebenest Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5908 Phoebenest Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5908 Phoebenest Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

