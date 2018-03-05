5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive

Amenities

Gated Fishhawk Ridge! - Please contact Karen Chastain @ 813-679-8544 for more information on this home. Beautiful townhome in Fishhawk. First floor has a 3rd bedroom or can be used as an office/den, large family and dining space with the kitchen at the rear of the home. Perfect screen lanai off the kitchen complete with a storage closet. Upstairs are two large bedrooms and bathrooms. Washer and dryer are included and located upstairs as well. Neutral colors throughout the home! Community offers endless activities such as basketball, several community pools, tennis courts, movie room, gym, shopping, restaurants, walking/jogging trails, playgrounds, schools and much more. Come enjoy the fun! Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, and security deposit.



(RLNE4043316)