Fish Hawk, FL
5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive

5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive
Location

5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Gated Fishhawk Ridge! - Please contact Karen Chastain @ 813-679-8544 for more information on this home. Beautiful townhome in Fishhawk. First floor has a 3rd bedroom or can be used as an office/den, large family and dining space with the kitchen at the rear of the home. Perfect screen lanai off the kitchen complete with a storage closet. Upstairs are two large bedrooms and bathrooms. Washer and dryer are included and located upstairs as well. Neutral colors throughout the home! Community offers endless activities such as basketball, several community pools, tennis courts, movie room, gym, shopping, restaurants, walking/jogging trails, playgrounds, schools and much more. Come enjoy the fun! Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, and security deposit.

(RLNE4043316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive have any available units?
5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5884 Fishhawk Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
