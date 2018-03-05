All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive

5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5878 Fishhawk Ridge Dr Lithia 33547 Fishhawk Ridge Townhomes - Beautiful, specious and ready to move in 2/2.5 bath maintenance-free townhome in the desirable FishHawk Ridge Gated Community. Kitchen includes fridge, range, microwave and dishwasher. Each upstairs bedroom has its own full bath. Washer and dryer upstairs for your convenience. Private covered patio in back overlooks conservation land. Outdoor storage closet, and alarm system in place (you just need to have service turned on). Easy access to I-75 and Hillsborough County HART public transportation Park and Ride route from the FishHawk Sports Complex to MacDill Air Force Base and downtown Tampa. On-site community pool and access to all of FishHawk's amenities including over 25 miles of trails, parks, clubhouse, pools, playgrounds, and a sports complex. A-rated Hillsborough County schools. $75 Re/Max application fee per adult, Fishhawk Ridge townhomes $75 processing fee plus $75 first adult and $50 each additional application, & $25 Fishhawk Ranch application fee. Pets considered (must be small and non-aggressive - spayed or neutered with vet records) $300 non-refundable pet fee.
Once approved $1325 rent and $1375 security deposit will be due. Will not be ready until 8/9/2019. Please contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters for more info. phone: 813-325-2457 email: Jenny@TampaHomeHunters.com

(RLNE4995179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive have any available units?
5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa