5878 Fishhawk Ridge Drive

5878 Fishhawk Ridge Dr Lithia 33547 Fishhawk Ridge Townhomes - Beautiful, specious and ready to move in 2/2.5 bath maintenance-free townhome in the desirable FishHawk Ridge Gated Community. Kitchen includes fridge, range, microwave and dishwasher. Each upstairs bedroom has its own full bath. Washer and dryer upstairs for your convenience. Private covered patio in back overlooks conservation land. Outdoor storage closet, and alarm system in place (you just need to have service turned on). Easy access to I-75 and Hillsborough County HART public transportation Park and Ride route from the FishHawk Sports Complex to MacDill Air Force Base and downtown Tampa. On-site community pool and access to all of FishHawk's amenities including over 25 miles of trails, parks, clubhouse, pools, playgrounds, and a sports complex. A-rated Hillsborough County schools. $75 Re/Max application fee per adult, Fishhawk Ridge townhomes $75 processing fee plus $75 first adult and $50 each additional application, & $25 Fishhawk Ranch application fee. Pets considered (must be small and non-aggressive - spayed or neutered with vet records) $300 non-refundable pet fee.

Once approved $1325 rent and $1375 security deposit will be due. Will not be ready until 8/9/2019. Please contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters for more info. phone: 813-325-2457 email: Jenny@TampaHomeHunters.com



