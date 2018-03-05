5841 PARKSET DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking

This stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is just what you’re looking for! From the charming front porch to the impressive outdoor space, this home offers beautiful finishes like crown molding, plantation shutters, and granite countertops throughout.

A two-story foyer welcomes you with rich hardwood floors that span the first-floor living areas. A spacious office sits adjacent to the foyer and across from the formal living and dining rooms. The tastefully upgraded kitchen features recessed lighting, diagonal-laid tile, tile backsplash, eat-in space, stainless steel gas appliances, and a convenient island. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room with vaulted ceilings, and surround sound speakers. The master retreat, with lanai access, is the only bedroom on the first floor, giving it added privacy. The roomy master bath includes a dual-sink vanity, a large garden tub with tile surround, and a separate glass-enclosed shower.

You’ll thoroughly enjoy this outdoor living area! A covered lanai with ceiling fans and surround sound leads to a paver-tiled deck with a fire pit, pond, and beautiful raised pergola, covered in natural ivy, all surrounded by conservation. Upstairs, the second and third bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom with dual vanities, while the loft overlooks both the family room and entrance. A fourth bedroom and third full bath can be found just off the upstairs loft. How about low maintenance living? All lawn care is provided in the rent saving you both time and money!