All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD
Last updated May 17 2020 at 1:36 AM

5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD

5838 Tanagerlake Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5838 Tanagerlake Road, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 5/11/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home. Special is subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice. This lovely 4/2 FishHawk Ranch home. Open floor plan offers plenty of natural light. Kitchen features a gas range, breakfast bar and breakfast nook. Ceramic tile in main living and all wet areas. Large family room off kitchen with vaulted ceilings. Bedrooms all carpeted. Screened in lanai and partially fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have any available units?
5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have?
Some of 5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD offers parking.
Does 5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have a pool?
No, 5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5838 TANAGERLAKE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa