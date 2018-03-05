5820 Phoebenest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Beautiful Maintenance Free Villa in Fishhawk! - Please contact Dena Green @ 813-420-2627 for more information. Freshly painted interior! New stainless appliances in the kitchen! New washer and dryer! New laminate in the family room and new carpet in the bedrooms! This home is super clean and ready for you to move in. Located in the gated community of Phoebenest near the end of a cul-de-sac. Community has their very own pool or you may use any of the other amenities in Fishhawk as well. Large family room that leads to the covered lanai. Split bedroom floor pan. Open kitchen with breakfast bar. Master suite is big enough for a sitting area or office on one side and also leads to your lanai. Must see!! Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5004249)