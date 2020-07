Amenities

hardwood floors garage microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Receive $1000 off first month's rent with an approved lease starting on or before 4/30/2020! Don't miss out on this charming home in a great Fishhawk Ranch neighborhood. Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. laminate wood flooring in the main Livingroom area, carpet in bedrooms. Easy access to community amenities and great schools!