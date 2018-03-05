5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE

Amenities

FISHHAWK VILLA AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - 3BD/2BA/2 CAR GARAGE** MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING // ONE STORY // GATED PHOEBE PARK ! The one with an Extended Master Suite! This 1828 sqft DORAL PLAN is an open concept boasting 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 2 car garage backed to a Lushly Landscaped / Private Setting! * NEW ROOF IN 2018* This open concept offers sliding glass doors off of your great room flowing out onto the extended and screened lanai. The perfect place to simply relax and enjoy or entertaining friends and family. Your spacious extended master bedroom dressed with a tray ceiling also features a sitting area and access to the screened lanai through sliding glass doors. A generously sized master bath boasts a dual sink vanity, garden tub, huge walk in shower and three closets including one walk in and one for linens. A Wonderful Kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry, tile flooring, pantry and breakfast/snack bar all overlooking your breakfast nook and views of your great room. PhoebePark Residents will enjoy their own community pool in addition to all of the other amazing FishHawk Ranch amenities in phases 1, 2 and 3. Resort Style Living in a Fantastic Community with Top Rated schools and just minutes to Downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, the Magic of Orlando Attractions, a Plethora of Golf Courses and World Class Beaches! Don’t wait, call today for your private tour!