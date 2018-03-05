All apartments in Fish Hawk
5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE

5814 Phoebenest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5814 Phoebenest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FISHHAWK VILLA AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - 3BD/2BA/2 CAR GARAGE** MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING // ONE STORY // GATED PHOEBE PARK ! The one with an Extended Master Suite! This 1828 sqft DORAL PLAN is an open concept boasting 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 2 car garage backed to a Lushly Landscaped / Private Setting! * NEW ROOF IN 2018* This open concept offers sliding glass doors off of your great room flowing out onto the extended and screened lanai. The perfect place to simply relax and enjoy or entertaining friends and family. Your spacious extended master bedroom dressed with a tray ceiling also features a sitting area and access to the screened lanai through sliding glass doors. A generously sized master bath boasts a dual sink vanity, garden tub, huge walk in shower and three closets including one walk in and one for linens. A Wonderful Kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry, tile flooring, pantry and breakfast/snack bar all overlooking your breakfast nook and views of your great room. PhoebePark Residents will enjoy their own community pool in addition to all of the other amazing FishHawk Ranch amenities in phases 1, 2 and 3. Resort Style Living in a Fantastic Community with Top Rated schools and just minutes to Downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, the Magic of Orlando Attractions, a Plethora of Golf Courses and World Class Beaches! Don’t wait, call today for your private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE have any available units?
5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE have?
Some of 5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5814 PHOEBENEST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

