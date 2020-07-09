5813 Fishhawk Ridge Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cac43e40a0 ---- After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $2000 which includes the first months rent. Welcome to this beautiful, low-maintenance, town home located in the gated community of Fishhawk Ridge. The bright Kitchen boasts newer stainless steel appliances, cabinets, counter tops, and garbage disposal. Other updates include fresh neutral paint throughout the interior, new updated upstairs bathroom, and new flooring installed in the living room. All the work has been done for you in this move in ready home! All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Blinds Granite Countertops Plenty Of Storage