5727 HERONPARK PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool extra storage

Perfect 3 bedroom, 2 bath villa in the sought after FishHawk Ranch. Located in a gated maintenance free village of Heron Park Villas, great schools are just a skip away! The large great room is the highlight of this space w/ lots of windows and a slider to the patio, letting in lots of natural light. Moving forward is a great dining space w/ pretty column accents. This space is also open to the large kitchen. This kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space, also a deep pantry allows for extra storage. Features throughout include, Open floor plan w/ Berber carpet and Pergo floors and blinds throughout. Third bedroom features double French door entry for use as an office. Large trees and water views in the backyard make for a peaceful setting. The Heron Park Villas community also offers its own community pool right at the front of the neighborhood. You also are given access to all other great amenities fishhawk has to offer including, walking trails, fitness center, aquatic club and so much more! Come take a look at this home before it is gone!