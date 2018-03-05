All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:24 PM

5727 HERONPARK PLACE

5727 Heronpark Place · No Longer Available
Location

5727 Heronpark Place, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Perfect 3 bedroom, 2 bath villa in the sought after FishHawk Ranch. Located in a gated maintenance free village of Heron Park Villas, great schools are just a skip away! The large great room is the highlight of this space w/ lots of windows and a slider to the patio, letting in lots of natural light. Moving forward is a great dining space w/ pretty column accents. This space is also open to the large kitchen. This kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space, also a deep pantry allows for extra storage. Features throughout include, Open floor plan w/ Berber carpet and Pergo floors and blinds throughout. Third bedroom features double French door entry for use as an office. Large trees and water views in the backyard make for a peaceful setting. The Heron Park Villas community also offers its own community pool right at the front of the neighborhood. You also are given access to all other great amenities fishhawk has to offer including, walking trails, fitness center, aquatic club and so much more! Come take a look at this home before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5727 HERONPARK PLACE have any available units?
5727 HERONPARK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5727 HERONPARK PLACE have?
Some of 5727 HERONPARK PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5727 HERONPARK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5727 HERONPARK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5727 HERONPARK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5727 HERONPARK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5727 HERONPARK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5727 HERONPARK PLACE offers parking.
Does 5727 HERONPARK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5727 HERONPARK PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5727 HERONPARK PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5727 HERONPARK PLACE has a pool.
Does 5727 HERONPARK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5727 HERONPARK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5727 HERONPARK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5727 HERONPARK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5727 HERONPARK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5727 HERONPARK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
