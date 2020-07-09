All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:15 AM

5725 HERONPARK PLACE

5725 Heronpark Place · No Longer Available
Location

5725 Heronpark Place, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available Now!!! Home is a 2 bedroom with an additional separate multi purpose room. Fishhawk Ranch in the gated Heronpark section. A short walk to Bevis elementary, the pool, tennis, clubhouse, basketball and much more! Community amenities transfer to the tenant and this side by side 2 unit duplex/villa has a fabulous layout. Large master bedroom that will allow for the a king bed, multiple dressers and nightstands. Master bath has attached walk in closet and a day light window near the ceiling which adds great natural light without interruption in privacy, large shower (second bath has a tub/shower) and great counter space. Kitchen has a full size eat in are ready for a 4,6, even 8 person table, breakfast bar with room for 4 and the kitchen boast storage well beyond most plans: this place is a cooks dream especially if the cook has every dish, platter and tray that needs a home. You could easily add a mobile island and still have a great flow in this space. There's a 2 car attached garage with opener, lawn care is provided and a very generous sized screened lanai in the rear of home with a great partial view of a pond in the community. Plenty of room on the lanai/ back screened patio for an outdoor patio set with multiple pieces so you can enjoy this amazing space with a book, cup of coffee and even listen to the lovely birds sing. Open living room dining plan with an open den/craft area or even a playroom so this is a super flexible use space. School zoned Bevis, Randall and Newsome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5725 HERONPARK PLACE have any available units?
5725 HERONPARK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5725 HERONPARK PLACE have?
Some of 5725 HERONPARK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5725 HERONPARK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5725 HERONPARK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5725 HERONPARK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5725 HERONPARK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5725 HERONPARK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5725 HERONPARK PLACE offers parking.
Does 5725 HERONPARK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5725 HERONPARK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5725 HERONPARK PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5725 HERONPARK PLACE has a pool.
Does 5725 HERONPARK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5725 HERONPARK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5725 HERONPARK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5725 HERONPARK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5725 HERONPARK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5725 HERONPARK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

