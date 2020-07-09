5725 HERONPARK PLACE

Amenities

Available Now!!! Home is a 2 bedroom with an additional separate multi purpose room. Fishhawk Ranch in the gated Heronpark section. A short walk to Bevis elementary, the pool, tennis, clubhouse, basketball and much more! Community amenities transfer to the tenant and this side by side 2 unit duplex/villa has a fabulous layout. Large master bedroom that will allow for the a king bed, multiple dressers and nightstands. Master bath has attached walk in closet and a day light window near the ceiling which adds great natural light without interruption in privacy, large shower (second bath has a tub/shower) and great counter space. Kitchen has a full size eat in are ready for a 4,6, even 8 person table, breakfast bar with room for 4 and the kitchen boast storage well beyond most plans: this place is a cooks dream especially if the cook has every dish, platter and tray that needs a home. You could easily add a mobile island and still have a great flow in this space. There's a 2 car attached garage with opener, lawn care is provided and a very generous sized screened lanai in the rear of home with a great partial view of a pond in the community. Plenty of room on the lanai/ back screened patio for an outdoor patio set with multiple pieces so you can enjoy this amazing space with a book, cup of coffee and even listen to the lovely birds sing. Open living room dining plan with an open den/craft area or even a playroom so this is a super flexible use space. School zoned Bevis, Randall and Newsome.