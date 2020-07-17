All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE

5710 Kingletsound Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

5710 Kingletsound Place, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming townhome in popular Fishhawk Ranch is a renter's dream! As soon as you walk in, you'll be welcomed by a spacious living area and volume ceilings. The living area, which backs up to the serene conservation lot, is full of light and complete with a built-in nook for your entertainment center. The first floor features both a powder room with a pedestal sink and a utility room with washer and dryer hook up and under-stair storage.

You'll have no problem preparing meals is this completely upgraded kitchen. You'll find 42-inch wood cabinets with crown molding and complementary granite countertops, sparkling stainless steel appliances and coordinating tile backsplash. The breakfast nook is conveniently adjacent to the kitchen, with a large window of its own.

All bedrooms are on the second floor and are roomy and accommodating, with plush carpeting. The upstairs bathroom also boasts wood cabinets and granite countertops and sits just across from the second and third bedrooms, making the layout perfect for families.

You'll look forward to relaxing in the comfortable master retreat, home to a spacious walk-in closet, vanity with double sinks, and shower/garden tub combo.

The 2-car garage is perfect for two vehicles or extra storage! Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services saving you time and money!

Call today to schedule a showing of this beautiful townhome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have any available units?
5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have?
Some of 5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE offers parking.
Does 5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have a pool?
No, 5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk 3 BedroomsFish Hawk Apartments with Parking
Fish Hawk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLOsprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa