5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This charming townhome in popular Fishhawk Ranch is a renter's dream! As soon as you walk in, you'll be welcomed by a spacious living area and volume ceilings. The living area, which backs up to the serene conservation lot, is full of light and complete with a built-in nook for your entertainment center. The first floor features both a powder room with a pedestal sink and a utility room with washer and dryer hook up and under-stair storage.



You'll have no problem preparing meals is this completely upgraded kitchen. You'll find 42-inch wood cabinets with crown molding and complementary granite countertops, sparkling stainless steel appliances and coordinating tile backsplash. The breakfast nook is conveniently adjacent to the kitchen, with a large window of its own.



All bedrooms are on the second floor and are roomy and accommodating, with plush carpeting. The upstairs bathroom also boasts wood cabinets and granite countertops and sits just across from the second and third bedrooms, making the layout perfect for families.



You'll look forward to relaxing in the comfortable master retreat, home to a spacious walk-in closet, vanity with double sinks, and shower/garden tub combo.



The 2-car garage is perfect for two vehicles or extra storage! Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services saving you time and money!



Call today to schedule a showing of this beautiful townhome!