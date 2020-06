Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool tennis court

Wonderful townhouse 2 bedroom, 2 bath, in the Fishhawk community. Schools are A rated and the community offers tons of amenities (Pools, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Fitness centers, Biking and Jogging trails and much more..Application fee is $40 per anyone over 18 years of age living in the property.