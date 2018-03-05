5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This bright and updated townhome is located right in the heart of Fishhawk! Featuring volume ceilings, ceiling fans throughout, and modern finishes, this home is ready for you to move in. If you need lots of space in the kitchen, then you'll love this one! This kitchen features an abundance of cabinet space and a walk-in pantry. A full stainless steel appliance suite and granite counters make this kitchen the next level.

On the second floor find the home’s 3 bedrooms, including a large master suite with spacious walk-in closet, and en-suite bath including an oversized oval-shaped tub and a dual vanity.

The dual sliding glass doors flood the downstairs with light and lead out to 2 separate patios, perfect for outdoor entertaining.

The side main entry adds character and the 2 car garage is great for extra storage!

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization & plant pest control – are included in rent. That's $140.00/mo. in included services! Water is also included in monthly rent!