Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE

5616 Kingletsound Place · No Longer Available
Location

5616 Kingletsound Place, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This bright and updated townhome is located right in the heart of Fishhawk! Featuring volume ceilings, ceiling fans throughout, and modern finishes, this home is ready for you to move in. If you need lots of space in the kitchen, then you'll love this one! This kitchen features an abundance of cabinet space and a walk-in pantry. A full stainless steel appliance suite and granite counters make this kitchen the next level.
On the second floor find the home’s 3 bedrooms, including a large master suite with spacious walk-in closet, and en-suite bath including an oversized oval-shaped tub and a dual vanity.
The dual sliding glass doors flood the downstairs with light and lead out to 2 separate patios, perfect for outdoor entertaining.
The side main entry adds character and the 2 car garage is great for extra storage!
Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization & plant pest control – are included in rent. That's $140.00/mo. in included services! Water is also included in monthly rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have any available units?
5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have?
Some of 5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE offers parking.
Does 5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have a pool?
No, 5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5616 KINGLETSOUND PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
