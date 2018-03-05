All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE

5532 Kinglethill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5532 Kinglethill Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This cozy 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Kinglet Ridge townhome in popular FishHawk Ranch is for rent!  Enjoy the numerous amenities that FishHawk has to offer: 30+ miles of trails, pools, fitness centers, tennis & basketball courts, as well as A-rated schools!

This comfortable 2 floor townhouse with side door entry and volume ceilings features ceramic tile throughout the first floor. From your patio, enjoy the beautiful views! You will appreciate the quaint kitchen complete with 42” cabinetry and stainless steel appliances which include the microwave, electric range, refrigerator and dishwasher.
The first floor features both a powder room complete with pedestal sink and an utility room with washer and dryer hook up.

Walk up the carpeted stairs to the second floor.  The Master Retreat boasts plant shelving, a sizable closet and the master bathroom which features a dual vanity and ample cabinetry.
The second bathroom is convenient to the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms and features a 36" raised vanity.

The 2 car garage is perfect for two vehicles or extra storage!

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf and plant fertilization & plant pest control – are included in rent. That's $140.00/mo. in included services! Water is also included in monthly rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE have any available units?
5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE have?
Some of 5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa