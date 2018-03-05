5532 KINGLETHILL DRIVE

Amenities

This cozy 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Kinglet Ridge townhome in popular FishHawk Ranch is for rent! Enjoy the numerous amenities that FishHawk has to offer: 30+ miles of trails, pools, fitness centers, tennis & basketball courts, as well as A-rated schools!



This comfortable 2 floor townhouse with side door entry and volume ceilings features ceramic tile throughout the first floor. From your patio, enjoy the beautiful views! You will appreciate the quaint kitchen complete with 42” cabinetry and stainless steel appliances which include the microwave, electric range, refrigerator and dishwasher.

The first floor features both a powder room complete with pedestal sink and an utility room with washer and dryer hook up.



Walk up the carpeted stairs to the second floor. The Master Retreat boasts plant shelving, a sizable closet and the master bathroom which features a dual vanity and ample cabinetry.

The second bathroom is convenient to the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms and features a 36" raised vanity.



The 2 car garage is perfect for two vehicles or extra storage!



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf and plant fertilization & plant pest control – are included in rent. That's $140.00/mo. in included services! Water is also included in monthly rent!