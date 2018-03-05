All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 5518 Kinglethill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5518 Kinglethill Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

5518 Kinglethill Drive

5518 Kinglethill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5518 Kinglethill Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
5518 Kinglethill Drive Available 05/15/20 Beautiful Townhouse In Gated Community of Fishhawk! - Please contact Dena Green @ 813-420-2627 for more information. Maintenance free living! Corner home with two car garage. First floor is very open with a lot of natural light. Kitchen complete with a breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Large great room with two sliding glass doors and the dining room is off the kitchen. There is a half bath and indoor utility room on the main floor as well. All wood laminate and tile throughout the home. Upstairs has three nice size bedrooms, master bath and hall bath. Gorgeous home! Will not last long! At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent.

(RLNE3448213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5518 Kinglethill Drive have any available units?
5518 Kinglethill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5518 Kinglethill Drive have?
Some of 5518 Kinglethill Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5518 Kinglethill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5518 Kinglethill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5518 Kinglethill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5518 Kinglethill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5518 Kinglethill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5518 Kinglethill Drive offers parking.
Does 5518 Kinglethill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5518 Kinglethill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5518 Kinglethill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5518 Kinglethill Drive has a pool.
Does 5518 Kinglethill Drive have accessible units?
No, 5518 Kinglethill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5518 Kinglethill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5518 Kinglethill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5518 Kinglethill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5518 Kinglethill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa