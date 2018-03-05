Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

5518 Kinglethill Drive Available 05/15/20 Beautiful Townhouse In Gated Community of Fishhawk! - Please contact Dena Green @ 813-420-2627 for more information. Maintenance free living! Corner home with two car garage. First floor is very open with a lot of natural light. Kitchen complete with a breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Large great room with two sliding glass doors and the dining room is off the kitchen. There is a half bath and indoor utility room on the main floor as well. All wood laminate and tile throughout the home. Upstairs has three nice size bedrooms, master bath and hall bath. Gorgeous home! Will not last long! At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent.



(RLNE3448213)