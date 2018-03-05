All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 5403 MATCH POINT PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5403 MATCH POINT PLACE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

5403 MATCH POINT PLACE

5403 Match Point Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5403 Match Point Place, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
PROPERTY IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS WITH 24hr NOTICE! THIS IS YOUR CHANCE! This beautiful rental features TONS of upgrades and is MOVE-IN READY! Located just a minutes walk from community tennis courts. This home is perfect for a growing family, zoned for grade "A" FishHawk schools! Inside is a wide open floor plan with easy-to-clean tile flooring throughout! Freshly painted interior is ready for all your personal touches and decorations! Crown molding accents ALL the main living areas! Desirable kitchen offers 42" espresso cabinets topped with crown, granite countertops, stainless appliances, center island with breakfast bar seating and pull-out drawers. Open to the kitchen is a large dining area and a separate living space with built-in shelving and french door leading to the screened patio and fenced yard. Master bedroom offers tray ceilings, wood-look tile flooring, and attached bathroom with a HUGE walk-in closet, dual sinks, granite counter and walk-in shower! Both secondary bedrooms offer plenty of closet space and second bathroom also offers granite counter. Wait until you see all the first class amenities that this community has to offer! It boasts top rated schools, resort style Aquatic Center, skate park, playgrounds, community pools, private Fishhawk gym, & YMCA, tennis courts, 25 miles of walking/biking trails, restaurants, shopping, social events, monthly Farmer's Market, Movies under the Stars, annual Arts Festival, & so much more! Great house - tons of great upgrades. Great location - come live the good life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5403 MATCH POINT PLACE have any available units?
5403 MATCH POINT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5403 MATCH POINT PLACE have?
Some of 5403 MATCH POINT PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5403 MATCH POINT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5403 MATCH POINT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5403 MATCH POINT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5403 MATCH POINT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5403 MATCH POINT PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5403 MATCH POINT PLACE offers parking.
Does 5403 MATCH POINT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5403 MATCH POINT PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5403 MATCH POINT PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5403 MATCH POINT PLACE has a pool.
Does 5403 MATCH POINT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5403 MATCH POINT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5403 MATCH POINT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5403 MATCH POINT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5403 MATCH POINT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5403 MATCH POINT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa