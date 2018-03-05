5403 MATCH POINT PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool tennis court

PROPERTY IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS WITH 24hr NOTICE! THIS IS YOUR CHANCE! This beautiful rental features TONS of upgrades and is MOVE-IN READY! Located just a minutes walk from community tennis courts. This home is perfect for a growing family, zoned for grade "A" FishHawk schools! Inside is a wide open floor plan with easy-to-clean tile flooring throughout! Freshly painted interior is ready for all your personal touches and decorations! Crown molding accents ALL the main living areas! Desirable kitchen offers 42" espresso cabinets topped with crown, granite countertops, stainless appliances, center island with breakfast bar seating and pull-out drawers. Open to the kitchen is a large dining area and a separate living space with built-in shelving and french door leading to the screened patio and fenced yard. Master bedroom offers tray ceilings, wood-look tile flooring, and attached bathroom with a HUGE walk-in closet, dual sinks, granite counter and walk-in shower! Both secondary bedrooms offer plenty of closet space and second bathroom also offers granite counter. Wait until you see all the first class amenities that this community has to offer! It boasts top rated schools, resort style Aquatic Center, skate park, playgrounds, community pools, private Fishhawk gym, & YMCA, tennis courts, 25 miles of walking/biking trails, restaurants, shopping, social events, monthly Farmer's Market, Movies under the Stars, annual Arts Festival, & so much more! Great house - tons of great upgrades. Great location - come live the good life!