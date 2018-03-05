All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated December 25 2019

5320 SAGECREST DRIVE

5320 Sagecrest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5320 Sagecrest Dr, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
HIGH-QUALITY HOME NEAR HIGH-QUALITY SCHOOLS AND SO MUCH MORE! You get all the educational and recreational advantages of FishHawk just a short walk from the gorgeous pool and park at the Starling Club, plus a nice "extra" because the front door opens to neighborhood greenspace. In 2,840 SF, this David Weekley design delivers a wide-open first-floor living style and a second story with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths around a massive bonus room. There's quality carpet throughout the upstairs, except for the baths and laundry room, while downstairs is completely tiled except for a French-doored front office or den. The large kitchen with center island features stainless-steel appliances, split-level granite counters, stone-tiled backsplash, and banks of raised-panel wood cabinets with crown molding. A spacious breakfast nook has sliders to the back yard, and the rear-entry garage brings you into this back area with a closet and cubby space for coats, backpacks, etc. The FishHawk lifestyle means resort-style pools, parks, playgrounds, and a top-notch sports complex along with shops, restaurants, quality neighborhoods and some of the finest schools in Florida. You really want to live here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320 SAGECREST DRIVE have any available units?
5320 SAGECREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5320 SAGECREST DRIVE have?
Some of 5320 SAGECREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5320 SAGECREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5320 SAGECREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 SAGECREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5320 SAGECREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5320 SAGECREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5320 SAGECREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5320 SAGECREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5320 SAGECREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 SAGECREST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5320 SAGECREST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5320 SAGECREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5320 SAGECREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 SAGECREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5320 SAGECREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5320 SAGECREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5320 SAGECREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

