5320 SAGECREST DRIVE

HIGH-QUALITY HOME NEAR HIGH-QUALITY SCHOOLS AND SO MUCH MORE! You get all the educational and recreational advantages of FishHawk just a short walk from the gorgeous pool and park at the Starling Club, plus a nice "extra" because the front door opens to neighborhood greenspace. In 2,840 SF, this David Weekley design delivers a wide-open first-floor living style and a second story with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths around a massive bonus room. There's quality carpet throughout the upstairs, except for the baths and laundry room, while downstairs is completely tiled except for a French-doored front office or den. The large kitchen with center island features stainless-steel appliances, split-level granite counters, stone-tiled backsplash, and banks of raised-panel wood cabinets with crown molding. A spacious breakfast nook has sliders to the back yard, and the rear-entry garage brings you into this back area with a closet and cubby space for coats, backpacks, etc. The FishHawk lifestyle means resort-style pools, parks, playgrounds, and a top-notch sports complex along with shops, restaurants, quality neighborhoods and some of the finest schools in Florida. You really want to live here!