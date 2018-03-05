All apartments in Fish Hawk
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:56 AM

5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE

5204 Bannister Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5204 Bannister Park Lane, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
valet service
volleyball court
AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST. *FISHHAWK RANCH - CONSERVATION SITE * Located in Starling Village of Fishhawk Ranch! Sitting on an OVERSIZED Lot surrounded by CONSERVATION and GREEN SPACE. Check out this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 2-car-garage home. Your kitchen features raised-panel cabinets, Center Island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & Huge walk In Pantry. 18" tiles throughout the first floor, baths & utility. A Convenient valet in the foyer for keys, mail, device chargers, etc. Living room equipped with surround sound speakers. There is even Extra Storage space under the stairs. The second floor offers spacious bedrooms and laundry room. The large master suite has a private bath w/ granite topped vanity and large walk-in closet. Double-pane low-e windows, R-38 attic insulation, and advanced sealing techniques create a better insulated home that will save you money on electric bills. A unique outdoor storage Shed at the back of home, is perfect for lawn equipment and backyard toys! Walk or Bike to Fishhawk phase 1, 2 and 3 amenities and the Fishhawk Sports Complex! Resort style community living includes; pools, parks, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, playgrounds, theaters, fitness centers, meeting/activities rooms and of course, Top Rated Schools. Just a short drive to MacDill AFB, Downtown Tampa, Orlando Attractions and World Class Beaches!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE have any available units?
5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE have?
Some of 5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE offers parking.
Does 5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE has a pool.
Does 5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE have accessible units?
No, 5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
