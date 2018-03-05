5204 BANNISTER PARK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage media room tennis court valet service volleyball court

AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST. *FISHHAWK RANCH - CONSERVATION SITE * Located in Starling Village of Fishhawk Ranch! Sitting on an OVERSIZED Lot surrounded by CONSERVATION and GREEN SPACE. Check out this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 2-car-garage home. Your kitchen features raised-panel cabinets, Center Island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & Huge walk In Pantry. 18" tiles throughout the first floor, baths & utility. A Convenient valet in the foyer for keys, mail, device chargers, etc. Living room equipped with surround sound speakers. There is even Extra Storage space under the stairs. The second floor offers spacious bedrooms and laundry room. The large master suite has a private bath w/ granite topped vanity and large walk-in closet. Double-pane low-e windows, R-38 attic insulation, and advanced sealing techniques create a better insulated home that will save you money on electric bills. A unique outdoor storage Shed at the back of home, is perfect for lawn equipment and backyard toys! Walk or Bike to Fishhawk phase 1, 2 and 3 amenities and the Fishhawk Sports Complex! Resort style community living includes; pools, parks, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, playgrounds, theaters, fitness centers, meeting/activities rooms and of course, Top Rated Schools. Just a short drive to MacDill AFB, Downtown Tampa, Orlando Attractions and World Class Beaches!!