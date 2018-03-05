17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE

All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:50 AM

Location

17718 Bright Wheat Dr, Fish Hawk, FL 33547

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This beautiful 4/3.5 + office, newly built Taylor Morrison home has all the upgrades! The abundance of windows and extra high ceilings make the downstairs areas feel even more spacious than they are. 18” ceramic tile covers the downstairs main living areas. The formal dining room off the foyer is perfect for quiet entertaining. The inviting kitchen is equipped with tons of upgrades including 42” dark wood cabinets, custom tiled backsplash, granite counter space, a full stainless steel appliance suite, 4-burner gas stove, a separate eat-in area, a closet pantry and a large breakfast bar that overlooks the family room. From the family room, walk-thru the three pocket sliders out to the oversized covered lanai and lush grassed backyard perfect for entertaining guest. The first-floor master with gorgeous wood flooring provides a spacious retreat with an enclosed shower, garden tub, walk-in closet, and dual sink vanity included in the en suite master bath. Walk-up the stairs to find the spacious loft with plenty of room for everyone to spend time together after a busy day. The 3 remaining bedrooms and office are also located on the 2nd floor. All of the bedrooms are comfortably sized with plush carpeting. The Enclave has a community pool and cabana, as well as access to the Channing Park amenities which includes basketball courts, playground with picnic facilities, dog park, soccer fields, fitness center, pirate splash zone, and resort-style pool with spa! All landscaping maintenance is included in the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE have any available units?
17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE have?
Some of 17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
