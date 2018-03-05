17718 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This beautiful 4/3.5 + office, newly built Taylor Morrison home has all the upgrades! The abundance of windows and extra high ceilings make the downstairs areas feel even more spacious than they are. 18” ceramic tile covers the downstairs main living areas. The formal dining room off the foyer is perfect for quiet entertaining. The inviting kitchen is equipped with tons of upgrades including 42” dark wood cabinets, custom tiled backsplash, granite counter space, a full stainless steel appliance suite, 4-burner gas stove, a separate eat-in area, a closet pantry and a large breakfast bar that overlooks the family room. From the family room, walk-thru the three pocket sliders out to the oversized covered lanai and lush grassed backyard perfect for entertaining guest. The first-floor master with gorgeous wood flooring provides a spacious retreat with an enclosed shower, garden tub, walk-in closet, and dual sink vanity included in the en suite master bath. Walk-up the stairs to find the spacious loft with plenty of room for everyone to spend time together after a busy day. The 3 remaining bedrooms and office are also located on the 2nd floor. All of the bedrooms are comfortably sized with plush carpeting. The Enclave has a community pool and cabana, as well as access to the Channing Park amenities which includes basketball courts, playground with picnic facilities, dog park, soccer fields, fitness center, pirate splash zone, and resort-style pool with spa! All landscaping maintenance is included in the rent!