16858 DORMAN ROAD

Available for Rent Immediately!!!!! This beautiful townhome is perfectly located in the heart of FishHawk Ranch, just steps from shopping, dining and entertainment in Park Square, AND across the street from FishHawk Creek Elementary School. This spacious floorplan is designed with 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Enjoy the wood laminate flooring and crown molding on the entire lower level, plus a pedestal sink in the downstairs powder room. The kitchen includes upgraded stainless-steel appliances, gas range, solid surface counters, under-cabinet lighting, roll-out cabinet pantry shelves and lots of recessed lighting. Upstairs, the master bedroom features two large walk-in closets, solid surface counters over the dual-sink vanity and a large walk-in shower. Relax on your private balcony off of the master bedroom and watch neighbors pass by! Ceiling fans in all rooms make this home move-in ready! The oversized 2-car garage is great for extra storage. Garage floor finished with acrylic paint for easy clean-up.