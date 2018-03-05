All apartments in Fish Hawk
16858 DORMAN ROAD
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

16858 DORMAN ROAD

16858 Dorman Road · No Longer Available
Location

16858 Dorman Road, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for Rent Immediately!!!!! This beautiful townhome is perfectly located in the heart of FishHawk Ranch, just steps from shopping, dining and entertainment in Park Square, AND across the street from FishHawk Creek Elementary School. This spacious floorplan is designed with 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Enjoy the wood laminate flooring and crown molding on the entire lower level, plus a pedestal sink in the downstairs powder room. The kitchen includes upgraded stainless-steel appliances, gas range, solid surface counters, under-cabinet lighting, roll-out cabinet pantry shelves and lots of recessed lighting. Upstairs, the master bedroom features two large walk-in closets, solid surface counters over the dual-sink vanity and a large walk-in shower. Relax on your private balcony off of the master bedroom and watch neighbors pass by! Ceiling fans in all rooms make this home move-in ready! The oversized 2-car garage is great for extra storage. Garage floor finished with acrylic paint for easy clean-up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16858 DORMAN ROAD have any available units?
16858 DORMAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16858 DORMAN ROAD have?
Some of 16858 DORMAN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16858 DORMAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
16858 DORMAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16858 DORMAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 16858 DORMAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16858 DORMAN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 16858 DORMAN ROAD offers parking.
Does 16858 DORMAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16858 DORMAN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16858 DORMAN ROAD have a pool?
No, 16858 DORMAN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 16858 DORMAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 16858 DORMAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 16858 DORMAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16858 DORMAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 16858 DORMAN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 16858 DORMAN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

