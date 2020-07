Amenities

Fishhawk Ranch home situated on a cul-de-sac! 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Located on a conservation lot, with easy access to Fishhawks beautiful nature trails, community pool and club house. Come and see this home today! Open covered patio, laminate wood flooring in the family and dining room, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and new laminate wood flooring in the bedrooms. Community offers many amenities such as pools, gyms, tennis courts, club house, basketball courts and so much more!