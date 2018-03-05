16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE

Amenities
POOL HOME!! MUST SEE TODAY In Fishhawk Ranch!! Featuring a spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, den and an attached 2 car garage. This home boost wood laminate flooring and tile throughout, updated kitchen with center island, custom built-in wine rack and stainless steel appliances. Separate dining area off kitchen with built in desk area situated between kitchen and family room. The master suite features a garden tub with separate shower and large closet. This home is a must see. Put this home on your list! Call for more information and to schedule to view this home today!