All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:57 AM

16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE

16805 Harrierridge Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16805 Harrierridge Place, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
POOL HOME!! MUST SEE TODAY In Fishhawk Ranch!! Featuring a spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, den and an attached 2 car garage. This home boost wood laminate flooring and tile throughout, updated kitchen with center island, custom built-in wine rack and stainless steel appliances. Separate dining area off kitchen with built in desk area situated between kitchen and family room. The master suite features a garden tub with separate shower and large closet. This home is a must see. Put this home on your list! Call for more information and to schedule to view this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE have any available units?
16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE have?
Some of 16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE offers parking.
Does 16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE has a pool.
Does 16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16805 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa