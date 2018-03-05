All apartments in Fish Hawk
Fish Hawk, FL
16617 Kingletside Court
16617 Kingletside Court

16617 Kingletside Court · No Longer Available
Location

16617 Kingletside Court, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Fishhawk Townhome - Call Joe Alvarez at 813-956-5465 Fishhawk Townhouse available April 1st. Located within walking distance of shopping, restaurants, A rated schools and the amazing amenities Fishhawk has to offer such as swimming pools, fitness facilities, tennis courts and jogging trails. This bright, clean and updated two bedroom, two bath, one car garage townhome has all you need to feel right at home. The townhome features a full balcony perfect for enjoying coffee or drinks watching the sunrise or set and comes with an updated washer and dryer.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4069145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16617 Kingletside Court have any available units?
16617 Kingletside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16617 Kingletside Court have?
Some of 16617 Kingletside Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16617 Kingletside Court currently offering any rent specials?
16617 Kingletside Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16617 Kingletside Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 16617 Kingletside Court is pet friendly.
Does 16617 Kingletside Court offer parking?
Yes, 16617 Kingletside Court offers parking.
Does 16617 Kingletside Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16617 Kingletside Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16617 Kingletside Court have a pool?
Yes, 16617 Kingletside Court has a pool.
Does 16617 Kingletside Court have accessible units?
No, 16617 Kingletside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16617 Kingletside Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16617 Kingletside Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16617 Kingletside Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16617 Kingletside Court does not have units with air conditioning.
