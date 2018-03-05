16617 Kingletside Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Fishhawk Townhome - Call Joe Alvarez at 813-956-5465 Fishhawk Townhouse available April 1st. Located within walking distance of shopping, restaurants, A rated schools and the amazing amenities Fishhawk has to offer such as swimming pools, fitness facilities, tennis courts and jogging trails. This bright, clean and updated two bedroom, two bath, one car garage townhome has all you need to feel right at home. The townhome features a full balcony perfect for enjoying coffee or drinks watching the sunrise or set and comes with an updated washer and dryer.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4069145)