16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT

Check out this affordable 3 bedroom townhouse in a gated section of Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities! The 1st floor features a spacious family room, separate dining area, and a well appointed kitchen with a closet pantry, stainless steel appliances, and large breakfast bar, inside laundry, extra storage area, and guest half bath! The 2nd floor offers 2 ample sized bedrooms, a full sized hall bath, and a large master suite with walk in closet, garden tub, and dual sinks. Fishhawk residents enjoy access to community pools, parks, rec centers, trails, tennis, basketball, top rated schools, and more!