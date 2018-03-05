All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:11 AM

16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT

16616 Kingletside Court · No Longer Available
Location

16616 Kingletside Court, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Check out this affordable 3 bedroom townhouse in a gated section of Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities! The 1st floor features a spacious family room, separate dining area, and a well appointed kitchen with a closet pantry, stainless steel appliances, and large breakfast bar, inside laundry, extra storage area, and guest half bath! The 2nd floor offers 2 ample sized bedrooms, a full sized hall bath, and a large master suite with walk in closet, garden tub, and dual sinks. Fishhawk residents enjoy access to community pools, parks, rec centers, trails, tennis, basketball, top rated schools, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT have any available units?
16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT have?
Some of 16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT offers parking.
Does 16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT has a pool.
Does 16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT have accessible units?
No, 16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 16616 KINGLETSIDE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
