16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Conveniently located near the Publix shopping center with banking, retail and dining all within short distance, this cozy 3 /2.5/2 townhome is nestled in FishHawk Ranch's Kinglet Ridge. This two story open floor plan features 9'4" ceilings downstairs and vaulted ceilings upstairs for an open, airy feel. The entire first floor is Tiled, kitchen features 42" cherry cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, stone backsplash & a walk-in pantry. Stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, microwave, range & dishwasher. The arched throughway opens to the dining nook. The breakfast bar overlooks the family room, which boasts twin sliding glass doors leading to the extended patio. The laundry & powder room; featuring a linen closet and pedestal sink, completes the first floor. The plush carpeted bedrooms are upstairs. The Master features the master bath complete with a spacious walk-in closet, oversized tub-shower combo & dual basin vanity. The second full bathroom with a 36" raised vanity and two hall linen closets are conveniently located near the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. You'll enjoy FishHawk's world-class amenities including multiple pools, tennis, paved trail system, skate park, A-rated schools & events planned for the entire family! All lawn care and water are included. FOR SHOWINGS, YOU MUST WEAR A MASK AND GLOVES FOR ALL SHOWINGS.