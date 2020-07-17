All apartments in Fish Hawk
16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:06 AM

16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT

16604 Kingletside Court · (813) 760-8773
Location

16604 Kingletside Court, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Conveniently located near the Publix shopping center with banking, retail and dining all within short distance, this cozy 3 /2.5/2 townhome is nestled in FishHawk Ranch's Kinglet Ridge. This two story open floor plan features 9'4" ceilings downstairs and vaulted ceilings upstairs for an open, airy feel. The entire first floor is Tiled, kitchen features 42" cherry cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, stone backsplash & a walk-in pantry. Stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, microwave, range & dishwasher. The arched throughway opens to the dining nook. The breakfast bar overlooks the family room, which boasts twin sliding glass doors leading to the extended patio. The laundry & powder room; featuring a linen closet and pedestal sink, completes the first floor. The plush carpeted bedrooms are upstairs. The Master features the master bath complete with a spacious walk-in closet, oversized tub-shower combo & dual basin vanity. The second full bathroom with a 36" raised vanity and two hall linen closets are conveniently located near the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. You'll enjoy FishHawk's world-class amenities including multiple pools, tennis, paved trail system, skate park, A-rated schools & events planned for the entire family! All lawn care and water are included. FOR SHOWINGS, YOU MUST WEAR A MASK AND GLOVES FOR ALL SHOWINGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT have any available units?
16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT have?
Some of 16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT offer parking?
No, 16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT has a pool.
Does 16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT have accessible units?
No, 16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
