16537 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking playground pool garage

MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!! SUPER 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH 2-CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME WITH PEACEFUL POND VIEWS! GATED KINGLETRIDGE COMMUNITY WITHIN FISHHAWK RANCH OFFERING WONDERFUL AMENITIES INCLUDING MULTIPLE POOLS AND AQUATIC CENTER, MILES OF WALKING/BIKING TRAILS, DOG PARKS, FITNESS CENTER, PLAYGROUNDS, PARK SQUARE SHOPPING/RESTAURANTS AND SO MUCH MORE. GREAT SCHOOLS!! New wood look vinyl plank flooring in dining and living area. Ceramic tile in wet areas, and carpeted bedrooms. (Please note that there is a separate HOA Application fee of $65 per each adult in addition to the $150 application fee.)