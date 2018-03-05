All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 16412 Egret Crossing Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16412 Egret Crossing Lane
Last updated April 22 2019 at 4:54 PM

16412 Egret Crossing Lane

16412 Egret Crossing Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16412 Egret Crossing Lane, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the Fish Hawk Ranch community, this gorgeous home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus bonus room. Custom cabinets and high-end stainless appliances provide a dream kitchen to the chef in the family. Home has a fully-fenced backyard.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16412 Egret Crossing Lane have any available units?
16412 Egret Crossing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
Is 16412 Egret Crossing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16412 Egret Crossing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16412 Egret Crossing Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16412 Egret Crossing Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16412 Egret Crossing Lane offer parking?
No, 16412 Egret Crossing Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16412 Egret Crossing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16412 Egret Crossing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16412 Egret Crossing Lane have a pool?
No, 16412 Egret Crossing Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16412 Egret Crossing Lane have accessible units?
No, 16412 Egret Crossing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16412 Egret Crossing Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16412 Egret Crossing Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16412 Egret Crossing Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16412 Egret Crossing Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa