16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate 4/3/3 home built on a premium conservation and pond view homesite in FishHawk Ranch's Bridge Walk village is available for rent.



You'll be impressed when you first arrive to the beautiful leaded-glass French entry doors and are greeted with tile flooring set on the diagonal in the entry and dining room, kitchen breakfast and baths. The formal dining room, master bedroom and bedroom 2 are all accented with beautiful wainscoting and crown molding.



The kitchen features a walk-in pantry, 42" staggered cabinets with diagonal-tile backsplash, solid-surface counters with an integrated sink and is complete with smooth-surface range and refrigerator.



The family room features a gas fireplace and built-in entertainment center complete with in-ceiling surround sound speakers. A sliding glass door leads to the covered lanai overlooking the backyard, pond and conservation view.



Master bathroom features a dual-basin vanity, garden tub with separate shower water closet, linen closet and walk-in closet outfitted with a complete organizer system.



The split bedroom plan features three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the opposite side from the master, connected by a hallway with imagination space, great as a desk area for the family computer.



Ceiling fans are installed throughout and the 3-car garage is great for extra storage.



Reclaimed irrigation water means lower water bills, Lawn Care and Turf and Plant pest control and fertilization are all included, that's $140/mo in included services!