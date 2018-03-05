All apartments in Fish Hawk
Fish Hawk, FL
16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE

16412 Bridgewalk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16412 Bridgewalk Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate 4/3/3 home built on a premium conservation and pond view homesite in FishHawk Ranch's Bridge Walk village is available for rent.

You'll be impressed when you first arrive to the beautiful leaded-glass French entry doors and are greeted with tile flooring set on the diagonal in the entry and dining room, kitchen breakfast and baths. The formal dining room, master bedroom and bedroom 2 are all accented with beautiful wainscoting and crown molding.

The kitchen features a walk-in pantry, 42" staggered cabinets with diagonal-tile backsplash, solid-surface counters with an integrated sink and is complete with smooth-surface range and refrigerator.

The family room features a gas fireplace and built-in entertainment center complete with in-ceiling surround sound speakers. A sliding glass door leads to the covered lanai overlooking the backyard, pond and conservation view.

Master bathroom features a dual-basin vanity, garden tub with separate shower water closet, linen closet and walk-in closet outfitted with a complete organizer system.

The split bedroom plan features three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the opposite side from the master, connected by a hallway with imagination space, great as a desk area for the family computer.

Ceiling fans are installed throughout and the 3-car garage is great for extra storage.

Reclaimed irrigation water means lower water bills, Lawn Care and Turf and Plant pest control and fertilization are all included, that's $140/mo in included services!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have any available units?
16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have?
Some of 16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16412 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
