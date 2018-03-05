16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.Start fresh this spring in your dream home".Come and see this Nice 4 bedroom home in the desirable Fishhawk Ranch area. Fabulous school system and community with lots of amenities. The kitchen is light and bright with a breakfast bar for optimum entertaining space. The downstairs master bedroom is spacious and has double sinks, separate garden tub and shower and walk-in closet. Brand new floors in the master bedrooms and family room. Come and see this home today!