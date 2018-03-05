All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:25 AM

16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE

16324 Bridgeglade Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16324 Bridgeglade Lane, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.Start fresh this spring in your dream home".Come and see this Nice 4 bedroom home in the desirable Fishhawk Ranch area. Fabulous school system and community with lots of amenities. The kitchen is light and bright with a breakfast bar for optimum entertaining space. The downstairs master bedroom is spacious and has double sinks, separate garden tub and shower and walk-in closet. Brand new floors in the master bedrooms and family room. Come and see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE have any available units?
16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE have?
Some of 16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE offers parking.
Does 16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE have a pool?
No, 16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE have accessible units?
No, 16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16324 BRIDGEGLADE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa