16323 Bridgewalk Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly gym pool playground basketball court

BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH PRIVATE POOL AND AMAZING WATER VIEWS!! - PLEASE CALL TAMMIE SIDWELL AT 813-355-7970 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS PROPERTY!** Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA with bonus room, swimming pool and amazing water views. The first floor is comprised of the extra large kitchen, great room, dining room, laundry room, half bath and master bedroom. Upstairs you will find two additional bedrooms, 2nd bathroom and the bonus room. Very warm and inviting. Fishhawk is a highly sought after community, within 30 - 40 minutes of downtown Tampa and MacDill AFB. You've got to see this one! ***Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in tenant costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fess (if any)***



