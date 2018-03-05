All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 16319 Bridgeglade Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16319 Bridgeglade Lane
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

16319 Bridgeglade Lane

16319 Bridgeglade Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16319 Bridgeglade Lane, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
fire pit
gym
playground
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
16319 Bridgeglade Lane - LO - Please call Ken Brownlee at (813) 413-4229 for more information on this home. Two-story home in a community full of amenities: A-rated school system, dog parks, pools, tennis & basketball courts, 4 fitness centers, walking/running trails, and playgrounds. The first level has an open layout for the living-room and kitchen. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, dinette and sliding glass door that leads you to your screened in lanai and fully fenced in backyard with a pavered fire pit. The master suite and bath are located on the first level. The master bath has dual sinks, a glass stand-up shower, garden tub, and separate toilet room. As you go to the second level you enter a bonus area and the additional three bedrooms with a full bath, tile flooring, and a separate toilet/shower room. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).

(RLNE5226062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16319 Bridgeglade Lane have any available units?
16319 Bridgeglade Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16319 Bridgeglade Lane have?
Some of 16319 Bridgeglade Lane's amenities include dogs allowed, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16319 Bridgeglade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16319 Bridgeglade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16319 Bridgeglade Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16319 Bridgeglade Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16319 Bridgeglade Lane offer parking?
No, 16319 Bridgeglade Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16319 Bridgeglade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16319 Bridgeglade Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16319 Bridgeglade Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16319 Bridgeglade Lane has a pool.
Does 16319 Bridgeglade Lane have accessible units?
No, 16319 Bridgeglade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16319 Bridgeglade Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16319 Bridgeglade Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16319 Bridgeglade Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16319 Bridgeglade Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa