16319 Bridgeglade Lane - LO - Please call Ken Brownlee at (813) 413-4229 for more information on this home. Two-story home in a community full of amenities: A-rated school system, dog parks, pools, tennis & basketball courts, 4 fitness centers, walking/running trails, and playgrounds. The first level has an open layout for the living-room and kitchen. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, dinette and sliding glass door that leads you to your screened in lanai and fully fenced in backyard with a pavered fire pit. The master suite and bath are located on the first level. The master bath has dual sinks, a glass stand-up shower, garden tub, and separate toilet room. As you go to the second level you enter a bonus area and the additional three bedrooms with a full bath, tile flooring, and a separate toilet/shower room. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).
