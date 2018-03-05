All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 16312 Dorman Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16312 Dorman Road
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

16312 Dorman Road

16312 Dorman Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16312 Dorman Road, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Awesome Fishhawk Ranch community known for A Rated Schools. 4 Bedroom 3 Bath house across the street from the lake. Fully Fenced. This Home is move-in ready. Set up a showing today! Relax at the community pool, use the fitness center, play tennis, enjoy the community playground and parks. This family friendly & pet friendly neighborhood is ready for you to make it home. Military folks can take the Hartline Bus to MacDill AFB! Minutes to Tampa, Gulf Beaches and the Magic of Orlando Attractions. Make this your home today!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA CENTRAL

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA CENTRAL

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16312 Dorman Road have any available units?
16312 Dorman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16312 Dorman Road have?
Some of 16312 Dorman Road's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16312 Dorman Road currently offering any rent specials?
16312 Dorman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16312 Dorman Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 16312 Dorman Road is pet friendly.
Does 16312 Dorman Road offer parking?
No, 16312 Dorman Road does not offer parking.
Does 16312 Dorman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16312 Dorman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16312 Dorman Road have a pool?
Yes, 16312 Dorman Road has a pool.
Does 16312 Dorman Road have accessible units?
No, 16312 Dorman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16312 Dorman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 16312 Dorman Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16312 Dorman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16312 Dorman Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa