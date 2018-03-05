16225 Bridgepark Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

DonGÇÖt blink or this coveted Fishhawk Ranch 5/3/3 two story pool home with conservation views on a sizable cul-de-sac lot will be gone! It even has new carpet and a new water heater! Custom lead glass double doors welcome you into the bright, immaculately tiled dining/living room combination which flows into the perfectly situated kitchen overlooking both the breakfast nook and cozy family room. The kitchen boasts a stainless appliance suite, island & breakfast bar with ample granite counter space, and warm wood cabinetry. The breakfast nook opens out to the quaint covered lanai space and huge enclosed pool complete with waterfall & lush conservation viewsGÇô ideal for entertaining! The full pool bathroom and versatile bedroom that can double as an office and/or den completes the first floor. The Master and remaining bedrooms can be found upstairs flanking the relaxing bonus room with beautiful new laminate flooring. The master retreat features his & hers walk-in closets and an en suite bathroom complete with a dual vanity, garden tub & separate walk-in shower. The conveniently located laundry room finishes the second story. This home is mere steps from miles of walking trails. Other Fishhawk Ranch amenities include: numerous resort-like community pools, A-rated schools, tennis & basketball courts, racquetball, community centers, playgrounds, community events and so much more!



Listing Courtesy Of SIGNATURE REALTY ASSOCIATES



