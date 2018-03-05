All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 16225 Bridgepark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16225 Bridgepark Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:53 AM

16225 Bridgepark Drive

16225 Bridgepark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16225 Bridgepark Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
DonGÇÖt blink or this coveted Fishhawk Ranch 5/3/3 two story pool home with conservation views on a sizable cul-de-sac lot will be gone! It even has new carpet and a new water heater! Custom lead glass double doors welcome you into the bright, immaculately tiled dining/living room combination which flows into the perfectly situated kitchen overlooking both the breakfast nook and cozy family room. The kitchen boasts a stainless appliance suite, island & breakfast bar with ample granite counter space, and warm wood cabinetry. The breakfast nook opens out to the quaint covered lanai space and huge enclosed pool complete with waterfall & lush conservation viewsGÇô ideal for entertaining! The full pool bathroom and versatile bedroom that can double as an office and/or den completes the first floor. The Master and remaining bedrooms can be found upstairs flanking the relaxing bonus room with beautiful new laminate flooring. The master retreat features his & hers walk-in closets and an en suite bathroom complete with a dual vanity, garden tub & separate walk-in shower. The conveniently located laundry room finishes the second story. This home is mere steps from miles of walking trails. Other Fishhawk Ranch amenities include: numerous resort-like community pools, A-rated schools, tennis & basketball courts, racquetball, community centers, playgrounds, community events and so much more!

Listing Courtesy Of SIGNATURE REALTY ASSOCIATES

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16225 Bridgepark Drive have any available units?
16225 Bridgepark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16225 Bridgepark Drive have?
Some of 16225 Bridgepark Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16225 Bridgepark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16225 Bridgepark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16225 Bridgepark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16225 Bridgepark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16225 Bridgepark Drive offer parking?
No, 16225 Bridgepark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16225 Bridgepark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16225 Bridgepark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16225 Bridgepark Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16225 Bridgepark Drive has a pool.
Does 16225 Bridgepark Drive have accessible units?
No, 16225 Bridgepark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16225 Bridgepark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16225 Bridgepark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16225 Bridgepark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16225 Bridgepark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa